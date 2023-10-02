The Los Angeles Rams have unearthed a hidden gem in the form of Puka Nacua. The rookie wide receiver has been impressing the entire NFL with his exceptional talent, and he recently disclosed the mentor who has played a significant role in his success.

Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office pulled off a major steal during the 2023 NFL Draft. In the fifth round, they chose Puka Nacua as the 177th overall pick, and the rookie wide receiver has been surpassing all expectations.

After just four games, the former BYU wideout has been Matthew Stafford’s best partner on the field. He’s on track to have an amazing season, and probably become the Offensive Rookie of the Year at the end of the campaign.

Puka Nacua commends a Rams player for his unwavering support since his NFL debut

Puka Nacua’s remarkable performance has garnered a lot of attention, which is unusual for a rookie selected in the 5th round. His outstanding play has exceeded all expectations, and the Rams are grateful for his contributions.

With Cooper Kupp out due to an injury, Nacua has taken the WR1 role. However, the talented rookie has thanked his teammate for his lessons since he entered the NFL, revealing that he has been a true mentor for him.

“I think there was a moment during training camp. Cooper Kupp, he… has been a huge mentor,” Nacua said, via ProFootballTalk. “And there was a moment during training camp where I wasn’t having my best practice, but he came over to me, took me to the side, and was just like, ‘Hey Puk, we know what you’re capable of’.“

Where did Puka Nacua play in college?

Puka Nacua played two years with the Washington Huskies (2019-2020) and then he moved to BYU to end his college career (2021-2022).