Another NFL season is underway and the football community couldn’t be happier about it. Three weeks into the 2023 campaign, fans are starting to notice which teams and players could give a lot to talk about this year.

Apart from the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and other organizations who already won recognition in recent years, new teams are starting to draw attention. For instance, the Miami Dolphins have been making headlines recently.

But people are also paying attention to those taking their first steps in the league, as the 2023 class looks promising. In fact, a rookie wideout is already posting better stats than the likes of Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams.

NFL 2023: Rookie WR Puka Nacua is fourth in receiving yards

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is settling in very well in the National Football League. The 22-year-old boasts 338 receiving yards after three games, which is the fourth-best in the NFL this season.

2023 NFL receiving stats

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – 458 yards Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) – 412 yards Keenan Allen (Chargers) – 402 yards Puka Nacua (Rams)- 338 yards Davante Adams (Raiders) – 322 yards Chris Olave (Saints) – 302 yards Mike Evans (Buccaneers) – 297 yards Stefon Diggs (Bills) – 279 yards

What college did Puka Nacua go to?

Puka Nacua initially comitted to University of Washington, but after two seasons, he returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU.

He was drafted by the Rams with the 177th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.