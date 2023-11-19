So far the youngest running back with the most rushing yards in the 2023 NFL season is Bijan Robinson with 612 yards. He is only 21 years old and is the only one in that age group who is over 600 yards.

On the other hand, another young running back who is having a good season is Jets’ Breece Hall with 521 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns in 107 attempts. He is only 22 years old. Hall is in his second season in the NFL.

The NFL is a league of opportunity, where young players with the right skills and mindset can quickly rise to prominence. For young running backs, breaking through and earning a starting position is a challenging yet attainable goal.

The young RB close to 500 rushing yards

According to NFL stats and Pro Football Reference, another of the young, 21-year-old group, running back close to 500 rushing yards is Jahmyr Gibbs with a total of 476 rushing yards after 10 weeks, after his Jahmyr other 21-year-old player with most yards is Ravens’ Keaton Mitchell with 176 rushing yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back for the Detroit Lions. He is a rookie this season and was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a dynamic athlete who is a threat to run and catch the ball. He has already made a big impact for the Lions and is expected to be a big part of their future.

Through 7 games, Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 476 yards and 4 touchdowns on 90 attempts. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 68 yards per game. Gibbs has also caught 31 passes for 200 yards.

Gibbs has been one of the most impressive rookies in the NFL this season. He is a dynamic playmaker who can run with power and elusiveness. He is also a good receiver out of the backfield. Gibbs has been a key contributor to the Lions’ offense.