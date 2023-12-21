Joe Montana and Jerry Rice formed one of the most iconic duos in San Francisco 49ers history. Recently, the former wide receiver made a bold comparison between his ex-quarterback and the current one, Brock Purdy, and fans are very excited about it.

Back in 1979, the 49ers made a life-changing decision by selecting Joe Montana with the 82nd pick in the NFL Draft. He became one of the greatest quarterbacks in history of the league, winning four Super Bowls with San Francisco.

Six years later, the team’s front office strengthened Joe Montana’s offense by acquiring a remarkable wide receiver. The 49ers enlisted Jerry Rice onto their roster, and he played a pivotal role alongside the quarterback in two of those four Super Bowl victories.

Jerry Rice says Brock Purdy’s personality reminds him of Joe Montana

Jerry Rice is a living legend of the San Francisco 49ers- Selected with the 16th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, the wide receiver quickly became one of the best players at his position, winning three Vince Lombardi trophies in the Bay.

Fortunately for Rice, he joined a team led by one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time: Joe Montana. Together, they secured two Super Bowl victories, establishing themselves as an absolute threat to any rival.

Rice’s time alongside Montana allowed the wideout to grasp every detail of the quarterback’s game. Now, he’s leveraging that insight to draw parallels between Montana and the current leader of the 49ers offense, Brock Purdy.

“Brock reminds me a lot of Montana, his coolness. He doesn’t get rattled,” Rice said during an appearance on 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s podcast. “You need your quarterback to be that way.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion also praised Purdy for his composure, quick release, and precision in decision-making, particularly under pressure. Rice is unquestionably a big fan of the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ and admires how he’s contributing to the 49ers’ success.

Purdy is at the forefront of discussions for the 2023 season’s MVP award. His outstanding campaign suggests that San Francisco may have finally found the franchise quarterback they’ve long been seeking.

What is Brock Purdy’s salary at the San Francisco 49ers?

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers used the last pick in the NFL Draft to select Brock Purdy. Usually, the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ doesn’t get too much attention, but now he’s on the conversation to win the award for the Most Valuable Player in the league.

In 2022, Purdy inked a 4-year, $3.7 million deal with the 49ers, carrying an average salary of $934,252. However, given his current performance, a substantial contract extension seems inevitable and well-deserved.