The 2023 NFL season will be over soon, which is why the MVP conversation is one of the biggest talking points around the league. Tom Brady has recently joined the debate, explaining why he expects San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to win the prize over his teammate Brock Purdy.

“I remember the first time I actually got a glimpse of Christian was in the Rose Bowl,” Brady said in a recent episode of his ‘Let’s Go Podcast’ via NBC Sports. “He caught an angle pass against Iowa and ran for about a 75-yard touchdown. I was like, ‘Well, they’re not gonna catch him!’ … He was a dynamic player then. He is a dynamic player now, and I think all of what he’s done this year is a lot what he’s done in the past. It’s a different team with some different opportunities and they’ve been really dynamic on offense. So he is definitely in my mind the MVP favorite and according to his quarterback too, Brock Purdy, who says some amazing things about him.“

Brady told this directly to McCaffrey, who joined the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar in the episode. Before the 49ers RB could answer, TB12 acknowledged players would rather win a Super Bowl before thinking about any individual accolade.

“And I know you’ll say, because you’re a great team player, the Super Bowl is the only thing that really matters. With the offseason that the running backs have, do you kind of feel like an award like that would be pretty nice?,” Brady said.

Christian McCaffrey knows winning MVP could do good for RBs

McCaffrey is having a terrific season with the Niners, making a strong case to become the first non-quarterback to be named the Most Valuable Player since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Apart from leading the NFL in rushing (1,292) and scrimmage yards (1,801) in 2023, the 49ers star is tied as the league’s touchdown leader with 20. Running backs are often overlooked in this award, which is why CMC appreciates being in the conversation.

“Well, I appreciate you saying that, man. That means a lot,” McCaffrey said to Brady. “I don’t get into all the award stuff, but to your point, I just think even being in the conversation is an honor, and specifically for that reason and the timing of it with running backs and some of the stuff, and I think when you look at the history of the NFL and running backs and where we’re at now. Every position other than a couple at some point has kind of had their dips as far as the market goes, and part of it is just fighting against the franchise tag and fighting against different things going on around the league.“

In the event he wins the prize, McCaffrey would become the 17th running back to take home the MVP award. Even so, the 27-year-old doesn’t want to get distracted from the ultimate goal, which is to go the distance with the 49ers.

“But, you know, I don’t know if that’s why it feels good. It does feel good. Obviously, there’s still a lot of football left and that’s really where my mind’s at. But it’s cool to see a lot of the other running backs who are having a lot of success as well. … I look at guys around the league who are continuing to have success and that motivates me and continues to push me to compete with them. But also at the same time it’s great for the position.”

McCaffrey thanks Brady, but insists Purdy should win MVP

Brady echoed McCaffrey’s sentiments, explaining he also felt like all that mattered was winning team awards. “You can have a great individual year and you could be a really good player on a bad team, which is not very much fun. I think for me it was always about celebrating the success with other players and the best moments weren’t accepting a trophy, an MVP trophy. It was accepting a Super Bowl ring with all the people that played a part of that.”

Even though he admits how important winning the award could be for the running back position, McCaffrey made it clear his choice for MVP is still Brock Purdy.

“Well, vote for Brock, man. That guy deserves it, man,” McCaffrey said. “I know, obviously you respect that. He’s been unbelievable for this team and I hate when I hear people say anything negative, ‘Oh, he’s just a system quarterback.’ Everyone’s a system quarterback. That’s part of what being a quarterback is in my eyes. I mean, I don’t know much about the position. I try to stay in my lane and just try to get open and block and do all the other things. But I mean, when you play within a system that’s about all you can ask for. And then occasionally you make the plays outside of the X’s and O’s and that’s all he’s done all year. So he gets my vote.”

It’s definitely an interesting debate, since Purdy said McCaffrey should be the one who wins the MVP award by the end of the season. “I think Christian should be MVP. I really do believe that,” Purdy said. “He does everything for us. Runs the ball well, can catch the ball, he does everything. In my eyes, that’s the MVP.”

The truth is that the 49ers have been flying this season, winning the NFC West with many games to spare with an 11-3 record after 15 weeks. Both Purdy and McCaffrey have played an instrumental role in the team’s results so far, so it would be fair for any of them to be the MVP.