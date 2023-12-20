NFL News: Tom Brady explains why he will 'never root' for the 49ers

There’s a specific team that will never have Tom Brady’s support: the San Francisco 49ers. Recently, the legendary quarterback unveiled the reason behind his decision not to root for the NFC West squad.

Although he wasn’t initially considered among the top players in his position during the 2000 NFL Draft, Tom Brady has since solidified his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, proving many doubters wrong.

Starting with the New England Patriots, who provided him with the opportunity to play in the NFL, Brady clinched six Super Bowl victories. Later, he extended his legacy by securing an additional Vince Lombardi trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady explains why he ‘hates’ the 49ers

In the 2000 NFL Draft, the Patriots secured a player who would later become one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history. While they couldn’t have predicted he would lead them to six Vince Lombardi trophies, their decision certainly paid off in the long run.

Despite having the opportunity, none of the other 31 teams drafted him. Interestingly, one prominent team that could have acquired him due to their need for a quarterback was the 49ers.

During his conversation with Christian McCaffrey on the latest episode of the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast, Brady elaborated on the reason behind his decision never to support the team that the running back plays for.

“Even though it was my hometown team growing up and they passed on me six times, I still watch the Niners and those uniforms still bring back a lot of great childhood memories,” Brady said.

“They passed me up six times in 2000, so f–k them and that whole staff that kept me out because I had a chip on my shoulder for a long time,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion added.

Who was the quarterback of the 49ers when Tom Brady was drafted?

The starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers back when Tom Brady entered the leagues was Jeff Garcia. He was with the NFC West team until 2003; then they used Tim Rattay as his replacement.

Between 2003 and 2010, the 49ers didn’t secure a playoff spot, while Tom Brady claimed two Super Bowl victories and clinched the AFC East title eight times. It’s fascinating to ponder whether history might have taken a different course if San Francisco had drafted him.