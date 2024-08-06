With the 2024 NFL season about to start, the San Francisco 49ers have received devastating news regarding their star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The San Francisco 49ers are regarded as top contenders to win the title this year. However, their odds might take a hit after receiving bad news about Christian McCaffrey today.

Last year, the 49ers came very close to winning their sixth Super Bowl title, but the Chiefs stood in their way. Despite this, oddsmakers still consider the team favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy this season.

Christian McCaffrey is a crucial player for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the team has received some worrying news about him that could jeopardize his 2024 NFL season.

Christian McCaffrey will miss the entire 49ers’ preseason

Christian McCaffrey’s arrival is likely the best decision the 49ers have made in recent history. He’s widely regarded as the best running back in the league and a key player for the team’s offense.

San Francisco traded with the Panthers in 2022 for McCaffrey, who has helped the team a lot since then. However, he may not be ready to provide his remarkable performances at the beginning of the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan, the club’s head coach, announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered a calf injury. The running back is set to miss the entire preseason, and his recovery will determine if he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Although a veteran like McCaffrey wasn’t expected to play much in the preseason, he might have had some snaps in the last game to get in rhythm. Now, he will miss not only these games but also the crucial training camp sessions needed to get all the pieces together.

Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers – NFL 2022

McCaffrey has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Just eight months ago, he sustained the same strained calf injury, causing him to miss the Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

Will Christian McCaffrey be ready for Week 1?

According to reports, the 49ers have decided not to use Christian McCaffrey throughout the entire 2024 preseason. However, fans are wondering whether he’ll be ready for the kickoff of the upcoming season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has informed that the running back will miss several practices, but the team is hopeful he’ll be ready for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on September 9.