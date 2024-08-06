It seems like it's only a matter of time before Brandon Aiyuk is out of the San Francisco 49ers, as three AFC teams are ready to trade for the talented wide receiver.

The San Francisco 49ers appear ready to move on from Brandon Aiyuk. According to reports, three AFC teams are preparing substantial trade offers for the talented wideout ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

With an exciting 2024 campaign on the horizon, the San Francisco 49ers are widely regarded as one of the top contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl. However, their odds might take a significant shift.

Reports indicate that the Niners are not interested in extending Brandon Aiyuk’s contract. Nevertheless, not all is lost for them, as three teams are prepared to make huge offers for the wideout this offseason

Report: Three AFC teams are competing to get Brandon Aiyuk’s services

Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the 49ers could be coming to an end. The wide receiver is seeking a contract extension, but it looks like San Francisco is not willing to meet his salary expectations.

If the NFC West team decides not to extend the player’s contract, they will likely trade him. The club is aware of his value and is trying to get the most out of a potential trade.

Several teams have inquired about Brandon Aiyuk’s situation. However, it seems like three clubs are determined to stay in the race and are preparing to make offers in the coming days.

According to NBC Sports and ESPN, the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to trade for Brandon Aiyuk. These three AFC teams have restarted negotiation talks with the 49ers for the talented wideout.

Brandon Aiyuk is eyeing a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers

Reports suggest that the Patriots could include Kendrick Bourne in their offer, while the Browns may offer Amari Cooper to refresh their wide receivers room with a younger player.

As for the Steelers, they were close to trading for Aiyuk before the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, with the 49ers interested in parting ways with the wideout, Pittsburgh could push to give Russell Wilson a top-tier target for the next season.

What could the 49ers possibly get for Brandon Aiyuk?

As the 49ers entertain offers for Brandon Aiyuk, several teams are likely to show interest in him. However, the timing may not be ideal for San Francisco due to the player’s contract.

Next year, Brandon Aiyuk will become an unrestricted free agent. Teams might choose to wait for his contract to expire to avoid paying the reported first-round pick the 49ers are asking for the wideout.