A lot has passed since Aaron Rodgers' stand-off and he is now leading the Green Bay Packers to another playoff appearance. With the 2021 NFL regular season coming to an end, the veteran quarterback explained his approach to overcame the offseason trouble.

A lot can change in the NFL in just a matter of weeks. If not, just look at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They've been through all in 2021, from their offseason saga, to a weak start that they quickly turned around.

For months, it looked like the veteran quarterback would never suit up for the Packers again. When he did return to the team, a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in the opening week suggested the outlook would be dark for them.

But here we are, the Packers have clinched the NFC North again and head into the postseason as heavy favorites to make a trip to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Rodgers is on pace to claim his fourth MVP award. In an appearence in The Adam Schein Podcast of SiriusXM, he explained how he left the problems with the front office behind to be where he is right now.

Aaron Rodgers reveals how he overcame his offseason problems with the Packers

“The grass is greener where you water it,” Rodgers said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “I really believe that. And you know, that’s an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life.

"I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place," he continued. "And that’s what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it’s been a really nice Fall and Winter.

"I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So I’m thankful for that relationship, where it’s at at this point, and that’s made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle.”

It certainly looks like Rodgers has found the way to give his best to the team this year. The Packers have been one of the strongest teams in the regular season, he made a case for another MVP award, and the Super Bowl looks like a possible dream.