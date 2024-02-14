Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes delivered another epic performance to win their third Super Bowl in five years. The Kansas City Chiefs survived a thriller in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers and Taylor Swift couldn’t miss that epic moment.

It was a very complicated year for head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs as their offense struggled many weeks during the regular season. However, Kelce and Mahomes kept the group together to make a final push in the playoffs.

Now, those legendary back-to-back championships have produced a new dynasty in the NFL. After the retirement of Tom Brady, no one expected there could be this level of dominance again.

Of course, this season was very special for Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift became his girlfriend and went to almost every game to support him. The exchange of words on the field at Allegiant Stadium immediately went viral on social media.

Travis Kelce’s special message for Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl

One of the most anticipated moments in the Super Bowl was the celebration between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field. A special video from ‘Inside the NFL’ revealed the emotional exchange of words.

During that special hug, Kelce thanked Swift for all her support. “Thank you for coming baby. Thank you for the support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best.”

Swift had to travel in a hurry to watch the game in Las Vegas after one of her concerts in Japan. The famous singer couldn’t believe what happened when the tight end asked her if the Super Bowl was ‘electric’. “Oh, I cannot believe that. How did you do that? Oh, my God. It was unbelievable.”