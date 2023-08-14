The New Orleans Saints won their first game of the 2023 NFL preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the victory was not as easy as it seemed. The Saints had to play hard against the defending Super Bowl champions.

However, preseason wins and losses are not indicators of anything in particular for an NFL team. The Saints could win all the preseason games, but that does not guarantee they will play well during the regular season.

The good news for the Saints is that the backups who will play in the upcoming season are ready to step in for the starters in case of an injury, which is something that has often affected the Saints’ offensive line.

How many people attended the New Orleans Saints preseason opener?

According to the official gamebook, 70,028 fans attended the preseason opener of the New Orleans Saints against the Kansas City Chiefs. The home team won the game 26-24. The Caesars Superdome has a capacity of 73,208 up to 76,468 seats.

The New Orleans Saints still have two games remaining in the preseason. They will play an away game against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 20, and their last preseason game will be against the Houston Texans at home on August 27.