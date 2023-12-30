The Washington Commanders faced another disappointment last week, extending their losing streak to six games since Week 10. They fell narrowly to the New York Jets by a score of 28-30. Adding to the frustration, their 2nd quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, was injured, forcing them to sign a new signal-caller from the practice squad.

The season started promisingly, with two convincing wins that briefly ignited hope in the nation’s capital. Brissett, signed after Carson Wentz’s unceremonious departure, looked steady and efficient, leading a balanced offense that showcased the talent of players like Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

However, the honeymoon phase was short-lived. Injuries, particularly along the offensive line, hampered the Commanders’ momentum. Brissett, while exceeding expectations, lacked the elite playmaking ability needed to carry the team through close games.

Commanders’ new backup quarterback

In a recent report the Commanders said on X that they signed QB Jake Fromm from practice squad. He has little experience in the NFL, his career started in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills, he was also with the Giants in 2021 and finally arrived in Washington in 2022.

Fromm comes from Georgia Bulls where he had good numbers between 2017 and 2019 but could never become that big quarterback that everyone expected. So far his pro record is 1-3 TD/INT with 210 passing yards.

The 2023 season for the Washington Commanders was a tale of two halves: early promise followed by crushing disappointment. They need to plan new things for next year, wait for the players who are injured to recover and find a way to make the offensive line better next season.

The Washington Commanders play in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers at home, and close the season in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys at home again.