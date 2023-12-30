The New England Patriots notched their second victory in three games last week, edging out the Denver Broncos 26-23. This positive momentum, however, faces hurdles in Week 17 with the absence of two key players.

For two decades, the New England Patriots were synonymous with excellence. Six Super Bowl titles in 20 years, a dynasty forged under the stoic leadership of Bill Belichick and the brilliance of Tom Brady. But the 2023 season painted a different picture, one dipped in shades of disappointment and dashed hopes. It was a campaign steeped in sadness, a stark contrast to the glory days that had become the franchise’s identity.

The New England Patriots defensive line has been struggling in 2023, they are allowing an average of 21.5 points per game for a total of 322 points after 16 weeks ranking 15th on defense among the 32 teams.

Patriots’ two players out for Week 17

According to injury reports compiled by Mike Reiss (@mikereiss), the team has ruled out two players for the Week 17 game: safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (illness). Peppers has started 14 games this season and is a key member of the secondary, while Boutte has shown flashes of potential in his limited playing time.

During the current season Peppers intercepted two passes and so far he has had a total of 76 combined tackles. He is a key player on the Patriots’ defensive line, which has been plagued by injuries and poor efficiency.

Their absences will be a blow to the Patriots’ hopes of defeating the Bills and keeping their playoff chances alive. The Bills are a tough opponent, currently leading the AFC East with a 12-4 record. The Patriots will need to step up their game on both sides of the ball if they want to come away with a victory.

The New England Patriots play on the road against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, and close the season in Week 18 against the New York Jets at home.

Does the defensive line become weak without experienced players?

Generally, yes, a defensive line can become weaker without experienced players for several reasons. Experienced players understand offensive schemes, recognize play types quickly, and anticipate moves, allowing them to react faster and disrupt plays more effectively. Seasoned players have spent years refining their tackling, pass rushing, and blocking techniques, making them more reliable and efficient in their roles.

Are defensive players in the NFL the least paid?

No, defensive players in the NFL are not necessarily the least paid. While some defensive positions like running backs generally command higher salaries due to their offensive impact and popularity, several defensive roles are among the highest paid in the league.