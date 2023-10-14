The Dallas Cowboys encountered a massive obstacle last Sunday in a primetime game that laid bare their vulnerabilities. Facing the San Francisco 49ers was supposed to be a test for their performance this season. For team owner Jerry Jones, it was a chance to gauge their potential as contenders in the NFC. However, it turned out to be no contest.

The 49ers, who had defeated the Cowboys in the last two playoffs, demonstrated their prowess with a resounding 42-10 victory. This outcome has raised concerns for the Cowboys, particularly for quarterback Dak Prescott, who delivered yet another subpar performance. He completed just 14 passes out of 24 attempts, throwing for a mere 153 yards and an alarming three interceptions.

While Prescott did manage a notable touchdown pass to Kavontae Turpin, giving the Cowboys a brief glimmer of hope, it was an exception in an otherwise lopsided matchup. With this performance, Prescott remains one of the most disappointing quarterbacks this season, ranking 16th in passing touchdowns with just five.

Surprising Players with More Passing Touchdowns Than Prescott

In the list of players with the most passing touchdowns, some familiar names occupy the top spots. However, Prescott pales in comparison with just five passing touchdowns in five games. He threw two against the Jets in week 2 after not registering a single one against the Giants. Following that, he had one in each of the subsequent matchups against the Cardinals, the Patriots, and the 49ers.

But what’s truly astonishing is the company he keeps in this category. Joshua Dobbs, a relatively unknown quarterback, has outperformed Prescott. Despite an uninspiring supporting cast in Arizona, Dobbs has thrown six touchdown passes, exceeding expectations for a team that prefers the running game for the lack of receiving players to target.

Another intriguing appearance above him is Sam Howell, who is in his first season as a starter. A divisional rival as, the quarterback of the Commanders, Howell has shown promise in his second year in the league, throwing for six touchdowns. Even Justin Fields, despite the challenges facing the Bears, has proven more effective in this statistic with a total of 11 touchdown passes.

How Old Is Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott is 30 years old, so the questions around whether he is the answer for the Cowboys seems to be more than fair at this point.