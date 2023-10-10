Dak Prescott has experienced both ups and downs throughout his NFL career but has yet to achieve sustained success. During a period of struggle, a two-time Super Bowl champion has slammed the Dallas Cowboys player with several rude statements.

In need of a new quarterback, the Cowboys picked Dak Prescott with the 135th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. There were few expectations for the former Mississippi State player, but he certainly exceeded them all.

In ten seasons with the Lone Star, Prescott has achieved a very decent record of 64 victories and 38 defeats. Nevertheless, the quarterback has not been able to succeed in the playoffs, and it seems like he’s not really made to win crucial games for Dallas.

LeSean McCoy destroys Dak Prescott following his poor performance against the 49ers

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season was a disaster for the Cowboys. The Lone Star visited San Francisco to face the 49ers. However, the NFC West team had no mercy and defeated Dallas with a crushing 42-10 score.

During the game, Dak Prescott suffered three interceptions, which has been his main problem lately. Afterwards, coach Mike McCarthy decided to bench him in order to avoid more turnovers against a remarkable defense of the Niners.

Prescott’s performance garnered a lot of criticism. Many football analysts and former players evaluated the quarterback, and LeSean McCoy didn’t hold back with a harsh statement directed at the 30-year-old.

“A**,” McCoy said as he looked to the camera of FS1’s “Speak” on Tuesday when asked to give a brief sum up Daks’ performance against the 49ers. “The truth is, he’s not that good. You can’t win with a guy like that.“

McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is clearly not a fan of Prescott, and the quarterback’s stats back up Shady’s point. Dak went 14 of 24 passing for 153 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions, two of which resulted in touchdowns for the 49ers.

How many Pro Bowls has Dak Prescott been selected for?

Despite his trophy-less career, Dak Prescott has added a few personal achievements throughout the 10 years he has been in the NFL, including two Pro Bowl selections in 2016 and 2018.

Besides those selections, Dak Prescott was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. At the end of the 2022 campaign, he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field.

Will the Dallas Cowboys move on from Dak Prescott soon?

It seems like the 2023 NFL season will be crucial to determine whether Dak Prescott will continue with the Cowboys or not. The 30-year-old needs to succeed this year if he wants to stay with Dallas for longer.

Earlier this year, the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance from the 49ers, expecting him to replace Prescott in the future. However, there’s uncertainty about Lance’s health and readiness to become a starter soon.