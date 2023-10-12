In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys decided to bolster Dak Prescott’s offense with CeeDee Lamb. However, he has not had an impressive NFL career, and now a Super Bowl champion has claimed that he shouldn’t even be considered as a WR1.

The Cowboys have a formidable roster with a potent offense and solid defense. They are viewed as genuine Super Bowl contenders this year but need to make several improvements to compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Speaking of their offense, the Cowboys have a remarkable roster, with several weapons to help Dak Prescott achieve success. CeeDee Lamb is one of them, but he has not been able to be as dominant as the team thought he would be.

Richard Sherman thinks CeeDee Lamb is overrated

During his entire career, Richard Sherman covered some of the best wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. He was an elite cornerback, so he is a recognized voice when it comes to analyzing wideouts and their talent.

Sherman has not completely retired, but he has not shown any interest in returning to the fields. Now, he’s a football analyst, and the Super Bowl XLVIII champion has now judged CeeDee Lamb’s gameplay with some very tough statements due to the poor performances he has had recently.

According to the All-Pro cornerback, CeeDee Lamb should not be considered as a WR1. Talking to the “Undisputed” show on Fox Sports, Sherman said that the former Oklahoma player doesn’t have the quality to be the main target for Dak Prescott on the field and that Dallas should relegate him to the WR2 spot.

Sherman also said that Amari Cooper’s departure should have never happened and that Dallas misses him a lot. As for CeeDee Lamb, the former cornerback added that he doesn’t have the same level as Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams, and Justin Jefferson.

Additionally, the former Seattle Seahawks player named a list of players who are comparable to CeeDee Lamb, including Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Brandon Aiyuk, and Tyler Lockett.

As of today, CeeDee Lamb is still playing under his rookie contract. The Cowboys are interested in offering him a deal extension, but the wide receiver must have a remarkable 2023 NFL season in order to convince the team’s front office to keep him for more time.

What are CeeDee Lamb’s stats with the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb is playing his fourth NFL season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. As of today, he has played 54 games with the Lone Star, with 287 receptions in 422 targets, 3,754 yards, and only 21 touchdowns. These are definitely not the best numbers for a WR1, but also not the worst.

Last season was his best so far. In 17 games played, the wide receiver had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. This year he has had a rough start, which doesn’t help in his quest of securing a new long-term deal with the Cowboys.