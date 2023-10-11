The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a significant transition after the departure of their long-time quarterback, Matt Ryan. Last season marked the first year without him, and they turned to the experienced Marcus Mariota to take the helm.

While Mariota’s playing style aligned well with their run-first offensive approach, his performances fell short of expectations, leading to his departure. In the 2022 draft, the Falcons took a calculated risk by selecting Desmond Ridder in the third round, despite it being a year for quarterbacks.

Ridder had a chance to prove himself late last season when he became the starter, showing promising potential. This season, he has solidified his position as the clear option, and his leadership abilities shine as he leads the league in game-winning drives.

Ridder’s Game-Winning Drives

The Falcons are currently positioned second in a competitive NFC South with a 3-2 record. What sets their three wins apart is the fact that they all came with the team trailing, highlighting Ridder’s ability to perform in clutch situations.

This season, Ridder has orchestrated three game-winning drives, a league-leading statistic. While it’s not ideal for a team to frequently find themselves behind, it underscores his capacity to stay focused and deliver under pressure.

His most recent game-winning drive was impressive, guiding the Falcons to a victory against the Texans with less than two minutes left on the clock, resulting in a field goal by Younghoe Koo. His other moments occurred in week 1 against the Panthers and in week 2 against the Packers.

SURVEY Can Desmond Ridder become a top 10 quarterback in the league? Can Desmond Ridder become a top 10 quarterback in the league? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How Old Is Desmond Ridder?

Desmond Ridder is 24 years old.