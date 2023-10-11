The Commanders are currently undergoing a series of transformative changes within the franchise, in a renewed effort to reinvigorate the team following several years of subpar performance. This notable transformation was initiated by a change in the ownership, with the football side also made an addition with the appointment of a new offensive coordinator.

As the team already possessed promising assets within the wide receiver corps, the decision to enlist Eric Bieniemy was aimed to equip the quarterback position with a competent offensive strategy. Notably, the Commanders have exhibited a level of performance surpassing their usual standards in the offensive lineup.

This is particularly remarkable given that they now have Sam Howell as their startingquarterback, a fifth-round pick from last year’s draft. Despite relatively low expectations for him in his first season being the main player, he has outperformed Patrick Mahomes in several vital statistical categories.

Passing Statistics for Sam Howell

Howell has been tasked with a heavier passing load than originally anticipated due to the Commanders frequently finding themselves in situations necessitating comeback efforts this season. Washington is currently third in the NFC East due to having a losing 2-3 record after a promising start with two victories.

Consequently, Howell has attempted more passes, completed more passes, and maintained a higher completion percentage in comparison to Mahomes. Specifically, he has made 191 pass attempts, exceeding Mahomes’ 184 attempts. In terms of completed passes, he leads the way with 131 completions, surpassing the quarterback of the Chiefs, who has managed 123 completions.

Most remarkably, Howell boasts a superior completion percentage of 68.6%, outshining the completion rate of 66.8% tagged to Mahomes. These impressive statistics position Howell fourth in the league for pass attempts, second for completed passes, and 12th for completion percentage among quarterbacks.

How Many Interceptions Does Sam Howell Have this Season?

Sam Howell has thrown six interceptions in five matchups this season.