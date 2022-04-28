Although some of the best quarterbacks of all time have been taken in the first round, others didn't turn out to be so great. Here, we show you the top 5 QB busts in NFL Draft history.

It's never easy to strike gold in the NFL Draft, especially at the quarterback position. More often than not, QBs need more time to learn the playbook, adapt to the offense, and get physically ready to make an impact.

Of course, there's always an exception. We've recently seen Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, and Justin Herbert dominate since day one. But back in the day, it wasn't so common to see teams using high first-round picks in QBs.

Tom Brady was the 199th overall pick in his Draft, so nothing's really guaranteed. But the players we're about to mention were supposed to be generational talents at QB and instead, ended up retiring after terrible and brief stints in the league.

The 5 Biggest QB Busts In NFL Draft History

5. Vince Young - 3rd Overall (2006)

After wreaking havoc with the Texas Longhorns, Vince Young looked like a superstar in the making. He was the most mobile QB in the nation, could hurt you with his feet, and had a bazooka for an arm. Or at least that's what scouts thought.

In reality, he completed just 57.9% of his pass attempts and retired with 46 touchdowns to 51 interceptions. He bounced around the league after a failed stint with the Tennessee Titans but never threw for more than 2,540 yards in one season.

4. Tim Couch - 1st Overall (1999)

In all fairness, players shouldn't be blamed for injuries. But if you're taken with the 2nd-overall pick, the franchise that drafts you clearly thinks you can turn their history around. That wasn't the case with the often-injured Tim Couch.

Couch threw for over 8,000 yards and 75 touchdowns in college but could never stay healthy in the NFL. He played just 22 games in 5 seasons and was also involved in a human growth hormones scandal.

3. Akili Smith - 3rd Overall (1999)

Tim Couch wasn't the only QB bust of his class. If anything, Akili Smith was even worst. Following an impressive tenure at Oregon, Smith looked like a dual-threat QB who could extend plays with his feet and pile up yards in bunches.

Smith looked out of sync with his receivers since day one and could never make adjustments. He retired with just 2,212 passing yards and five touchdowns to 13 interceptions and was out of the league by 2002.

2. Ryan Leaf - 2nd Overall (1998)

Ryan Leaf often drew comparisons to Peyton Manning. He had the physical tools to be a deadly passer and the next face of the league, thriving at Washington State. He was only in the NFL for 3 seasons before bouncing around practice squads.

Leaf was a disaster left and right. He had no pocket awareness, wasn't mobile, and couldn't hit his receivers in stride. He retired with a passer rating of 50.0, 3,666 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a whopping 36 interceptions.

1. JaMarcus Russell - 1st Overall (2007)

JaMarcus Russell has to be considered the greatest bust in NFL history. He went from being a legend at LSU and being considered the ultimate can't-miss talent to being out of the league just two years after being drafted.

Russell didn't watch film, didn't work out, and was hung on codeine. He had the strength, size, frame, and accuracy to become one of the greatest QBs of all time, yet retired with just 4,803 passing yards, 18 TD, 23 INT, and 15 fumbles lost. The Raiders still had to pay him $31.5 million guaranteed on his six-year, $68 million deal.