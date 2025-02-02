Trending topics:
NFL executive highlights former Oregon WR Tez Johnson’s skills, compares him to Texans’ Tank Dell

It seems Tez Johnson is gaining the attention of several key individuals ahead of his official entry into the NFL, especially with recent comments from an executive who detailed what impressed them about the former Oregon Ducks WR and compared him to Tank Dell.

Tez Johnson #15 of the Oregon Ducks warms up prior to the 2024 Big Ten Football Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tez Johnson recently bid farewell to the Oregon Ducks, where he spent two years and described his time as ‘incredible.’ As he transitions to the NFL, it’s been revealed that an executive had significant praise for him, even comparing him to the Houston Texans’ young talent, Tank Dell.

According to information revealed by Jordan Schultz, a NFL executive was highly impressed by Johnson’s performance in Mobile during the Senior Bowl. Some of the comments included “Smooth releases / crisp on breaks” and “Explosiveness you’d have to game-plan for.”

While the executive’s identity wasn’t disclosed, they highlighted Johnson’s quick playmaking abilities. Schultz shared the comment, “Don’t overthink it: He’s a dude,” followed by a comparison to the Texans’ star, “Reminds me of Tank Dell.”

It’s worth noting that Johnson’s last two years have been exceptional, with over 80 receptions in each season, including a record of 1,182 receiving yards in one season at Oregon. He also scored 10 touchdowns each year and had notable stats in punt returns.

Why the comparison to Tank Dell?

Apparently, the executive saw in Johnson what Dell showcased in college during his last two years (2021, 2022), posting over a thousand yards and more than ten touchdowns, with a total of 199 receptions in those two seasons. Dell was slightly better, but their playing styles were quite similar.

Technical details of Tez Johnson at the Senior Bowl

At the Senior Bowl, where Tez Johnson displayed his skills, everyone noticed his quick and easy separation from defenders. According to reports gathered by NFL Rookie Watch, Johnson didn’t lose a single 1-on-1 during practices.

