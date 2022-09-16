Did you end up on the losing end of your Week One matchup? Don't sweat it! We've got you covered with the best waiver-wire pickups for this week.

If you're reading this, then chances are that you have top priority on your waiver list. Week One was full of bad beats — yes, we're looking at you, Allen Robinson and Cam Akers — but fortunately, there are still plenty of players that could be helpful.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three players that aren't heavily rostered, let alone started in most fantasy leagues. Buckle up as we let you know about the best waiver-wire pickups for Week Two.

NFL Fantasy Football: Top 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups For Week 2

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones

Amari Cooper lost most of its appeal due to Deshaun Watson's suspension, but he was still viewed as a lowkey WR1 by some analysts. That wasn't the case in Week One, as Donovan Peoples-Jones was Jacoby Brissett's favorite target.

Jones hauled in six of eleven targets for 60 yards in the first game of the season. He was heavily featured in the passing game and he's got big-play potential on an offense that could often be trailing.

2. Rex Burkhead

Rookie sensation Dameon Pierce was a major disappointment in Week One. Veteran Rex Burkhead was clearly the Houston Texans' lead back, and HC Lovie Smith claimed it might take a while before that changes.

Burkhead is a better pass-catching back than Pierce, so he'll be featured often for a Texans team that may not hold many leads this season. He also saw some work in their two-minute offense, so his job seems secure for now.

1. Julio Jones

Not many people trusted Julio Jones to make an impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is unsurprising given his recent history with injuries. However, he was their second-best wideout and could be in for a bigger role in Week Two.

Chris Godwin is likely to miss their divisional clash vs. the New Orleans Saints, a team Jones knows like the back of his hand. He was even involved in the running game, logging his first two rushes since 2019.