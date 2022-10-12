With nearly half of the NFL Fantasy season already in the books, we give you the best waiver wire pickups to salvage your team.

It's been a tough road for some NFL Fantas players thus far. The first five weeks have been brutal, but there's no reason to waive the white flag and just give up. There's still a long way to go before the playoffs.

If you're reading this, chances are that you haven't exactly fared well thus far and are looking for some pointers. If that's the case, then look no further, as you've come to a safe haven; we've got you covered.

The upcoming NFL slate is sure one with plenty of excitement and emotion. With that in mind, we'll share with your our top three waiver wire pickups, so you can finally catch a break and win your weekly matchup.

NFL Fantasy: Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 6

3. Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals are quite thin at Running Back right now. James Conner left the game with an injury, leaving Eno Benjamin as the de-facto bell-cow RB, and he's in for quite a positive matchup.

The Cardinals will face a Seattle Seahawks team that hasn't been able to stop the run all season, allowing the fifth-most points to rival backs. He could be in for a feast, and Conner could miss a couple of weeks.

2. Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill is a Swiss Army knife. He's eligible as a tight end, running back, and quarterback in most leagues, and he's coming off putting 112 yards and three touchdowns last week, taking his season total to 5 scores.

Of course, there's always that big bust potential with Hill in Fantasy Football. He could either be heavily involved or not at all. But with Jameis Winston likely missing another season, we believe the New Orleans Saints will give him plenty of touches.

1. Kenneth Walker III

Death, taxes, and Seattle Seahawks running backs. Kenneth Walker III took over the injured Rashaad Penny, and he's not likely to return this season, so the job is his to lose, at least for the time being.

Walker has looked quite efficient on limited snaps, so the increasing workload is sure encouraging. He logged 88 yards in just eight rushing attempts, and he's coming off an amazing year in college with the Michigan State Spartans.