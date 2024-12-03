NFL News: Jerry Jones becomes realistic about season expectations for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys season is not going as expected. Owner Jerry Jones‘ team has had more bad moments than good, including Dak Prescott’s injury and rumors about Mike McCarthy‘s continuity. However, the current streak of two straight wins in the 2024 NFL season is news to note.

The Cowboys chances of making the playoffs are limited as they have a 5-7 record and it is very difficult for them to win the division as they would have to wait for the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) to lose all of their games in addition to a winning streak. Everything seems to indicate that the only option is to fight for the Wild Card round.

It seems impossible to think about winning the division, a goal that was a priority for the Cowboys before the start of the current season, far from the current scenario that has Dallas with one foot out of the playoffs. However, Jones was quick to point out the team’s good momentum.

Jones’ statement on Cowboys’ season expectations

“I don’t know if I would go as far as saying this season is a success. But success and failures can be carried over to the next season. The reason we got the wins energizes me. The way the defense is playing is what will give us a chance against Cincinnati Bengals next game,” Jones told 105.3 The FAN radio station.

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Jones spoke about the Cowboys players’ relationship with McCarthy

A few weeks ago was the worst time of the season for Mike McCarthy at the helm of the Cowboys. The head coach came under fire from Micah Parsons in the midst of a remarkable losing streak following Prescott’s season-ending injury. At the same time, his continuity was called into question along with growing rumors of his non-renewal of his contract with Dallas, which expires at the end of the year.

Now, with the Parsons controversy out of the way and the Cowboys on a two-game winning streak, McCarthy can breathe a sigh of relief and remain in command of the Cowboys. “I’ve never thought for one second that the team had quit recognizing what an outstanding coach he is,” declared owner Jones on the team’s relationship with Dallas’ head coach.

Cowboys’ chances of making the playoffs in the 2024 NFL season

The Cowboys have a negative record and are out of their own backyard. They need to win all their games and hope for results that will allow them to get into the playoffs. Right now, the three NFC Wild Card qualifying spots belong to the Minnesota Vikings (10-2), Green Bay Packers (9-3) and Washington Commanders, their division rivals. Jerry Jones’ team has a precedent in that no team was left out of the postseason last year after finishing with a 10-7 regular season record.

