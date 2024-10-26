NFL fines 49ers' Trent Williams for controversial action against Andy Reid's Chiefs player

The NFL has announced a fine for San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for a roughness in the NFL Week 7 game against Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers‘ 18-38 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 7 was an intense game, not only because it was a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, rather it was a game in which both franchises came out bold. Andy Reid‘s team claimed the victory and consolidated their 6-0 record in a match in which players such as Trent Williams were suspended.

Every Saturday, the NFL announces fines for players who engage in unsportsmanlike or confrontational behavior during league games. In this case, with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams was involved in an altercation that earned him a financial and sporting penalty from the league organization.

49ers left tackle Williams and fined for punching Chiefs‘ Bryan Cook in the head, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In addition to being ejected from the game, the San Francisco franchise player must pay $11.817 for the incident. The altercation began when Cook pushed Williams, who overreacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first time a 49ers player has been fined this season, as the San Francisco organization had to pay $100.000 in Week 5 for a shove by linebacker Dre Greenlaw on tight end Trey McBride after the 49ers’ loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

Chiefs’ safety Cook was also fined

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, who was the first to hit Williams in the play, was fined $8,442.64 for unnecessary roughness. The referees in the game did not see or penalise Cook, who was fined considerably less than Williams. On the other hand, the 49ers left tackle was assessed a 15-yard penalty.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan prepares various scenarios in case Deebo Samuel plays against Cowboys

Williams’ and Cook’s performance in the current 2024 NFL season

Despite their controversial action, both players are important to their respective teams. Trent Williams has started every game for the 49ers this season and, at 36, is a valuable part of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s strategy. Bryan Cook, on the other hand, is on the radar of Andy Reid. The Chiefs safety has 30 combined tackles (24 solo) this season.