NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan prepares various scenarios in case Deebo Samuel plays against Cowboys

While the WR remains questionable for Week 8 of the NFL, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is preparing various scenarios for his team in case Deebo Samuel is able to play against Dallas Cowboys.

In the lead-up to an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers will be looking to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys. While Kyle Shanahan continues to prepare for the game, the availability of one of his stars remains uncertain. Deebo Samuel is still listed as questionable, prompting the head coach to devise several scenarios in case the WR is confirmed to play.

In an interview with 49ersWebZone, the head coach addressed Samuel‘s health status: “He’s gotten better each day and hopefully he continues going that way for Sunday,” Shanahan told reporters.

The experienced coach also discussed the situation in which the wide receiver might be available for the game against the Cowboys, as well as the potential availability of any of his teammates.

“Yes, you do. But you’ve got to always have that, anyway, just in case someone wakes up sick on Sunday randomly, you’re not expecting, in case someone gets hurt in the first half. So that’s something you’re always planning for, and when you know someone’s questionable, it’s a little easier to plan for it. So, it’s something we’re ready for either way,” Shanahan stated.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a loss last weekend in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 28-18. Another defeat, this time against Dallas, would be a tough blow for Brock Purdy and his teammates.

Deebo Samuel expresses confidence about his progress

The WR has become one of the most important pieces in the 49ers’ offense, especially after the confirmation of a season-ending injury to his teammate Brandon Aiyuk.

His respiratory issues during the game against the Chiefs raised concerns among the coaching staff, but fortunately for everyone in the franchise, Samuel told the press he is feeling better, although he did acknowledge the scare the situation caused him.

“It was scary because it’s kind of hard to breathe, for real, and you can’t take deep breaths,” Samuel said, via NBCBayArea.com per Alper. “So, in the midst of that, I’m just like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then we found out what was wrong after the game.”

Christian McCaffrey’s current situation

San Francisco boasts a wealth of stars on its roster, including one of the best RBs in the league, Christian McCaffrey. A serious Achilles injury sidelined him for several weeks, but it was the 49ers themselves who delivered a major update on his injury status.

Although he has been on injured reserve, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update, stating that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice during the team’s Week 9 bye.