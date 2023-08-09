Quarterbacks who set big records in the NFL often get all the attention after they retire. However, every once in a while, a failed quarterback grabs attention. In a recent Netflix documentary, a former NFL quarterback admitted to something horrifying things.

Game tapes are essential for all players, not just quarterbacks. Players should review tapes of their own games and games from other teams to improve their play. Some players lie about watching game tapes. For example, JaMarcus Russell once claimed that he had watched the tapes his team gave him, even though they were blank.

Netflix has many documentaries about famous NFL players who won championships and awards. However, this documentary is unique because it focuses on the life of a college quarterback who failed in the NFL.

Who was the former QB who admitted never having seen tapes?

The former quarterback who admitted to never watching game tapes is Johnny Manziel. In the documentary, Manziel reveals that he never watched tapes, saying ‘zero’ with his hand. This could have been one of the reasons for his downfall in the NFL. Manziel also confesses to other personal issues, such as illegal drugs use.

The documentary about Manziel’s life reveals many personal details that may have contributed to his failed career. It is a cautionary tale for young athletes who may think they are too talented to work hard.