The Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur are thrilled that they now only have one player on the PUP list, as an outside linebacker (OLB) recently came off that list and will be back in practice and most likely available for the preseason with Jordan Love.

The Packers want to return to the playoffs after failing to qualify last season with a poor record of 8-9-0, which placed them third in the NFC North. This was the first time in four years since 2019 that they did not reach the postseason.

The Packers’ defensive line is strong, with a renewed list of linebackers, most of whom joined the team in 2019, while others, such as Lukas Van Ness, were recently selected in the 2023 draft.

Who was the outside linebacker who left the Packers’ PUP list?

According to NBC Sports, the Packers will now have Rashan Gary available for practice. He has played as an edge rusher for the Packers since 2019, compiling 135 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles.

Gary was injured during the 2022 season in a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9 (November). He tore his ACL in that game and was out for the rest of the season. Packers are eager to have Gary back in the lineup as they look to improve on their 2022 record and return to the playoffs. His return will add a much-needed boost to their defense.