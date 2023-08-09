The Miami Dolphins lost Jalen Ramsey before the start of the 2023 NFL season. That was a hard blow for them, but it is an even harder blow for the player who will have to go through a slow recovery process where some people want to opine.

Jalen Ramsey suffered an injury in July during the Miami Dolphins training camp. He will have to undergo surgery that will make him miss most of the season, but the good news is that he will return.

For now, the Dolphins have Eli Apple as Ramsey’s replacement for the upcoming season, but it’s unlikely the franchise will have defensive problems since they have a deep collection of defensive backs that includes 15 cornerbacks.

What did Jalen Ramsey tell the social media doctors?

After Dr. David J. Chao (@profootballdoc) spoke to I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) about Ramsey’s meniscus tear injury recovery time, that prompted a strong response from Jalen Ramsey directly on his Twitter account saying: “SHUT UP! I done let a couple things slide, but y’all have no clue what’s even going on, just talkin to hear y’all talk! Last I checked, I serve the 1 & ONLY God who dictates everything, not all these twitter/“X” doctors who have NEVER seen me in their lives lol”

Ramsey is not only one of the best cornerbacks but he is also a Super Bowl champion. He won the championship playing for the Los Angeles Rams, plus he was also a six-time pro bowler from 2017 to 2022.