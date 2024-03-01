NFL free agency starts on March 13th. Chris Jones, who was sensational with the Kansas City Chiefs, leads a list full of stars which includes Kirk Cousins, Tee Higgins, Christian Wilkins, L’Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans.

The 2024 season brings a totally new scenario for each of the 32 teams as the salary cap number will be $255.4 million per team. The announcement is historic with an increase of more than $30 million compared to last year ($224.8 million).

So, in the race to stop Patrick Mahomes in his quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, the running back market could be crucial for the future of a lot of franchises.

Four star running backs won’t be franchise tagged

According to the latest reports around the NFL, four notable running backs are not expected to receive franchise tags. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler.

Certainly, this list has sparked a lot of controversy, reflecting that the majority of NFL teams do not value the running back position. It is important to note that these four players are still under 30 years old.

Furthermore, we cannot forget that Derrick Henry will also be available after the end of his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. However, the big unknown is whether any of them will receive the money they deserve.