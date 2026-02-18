FIFA Players’ Voice Panel will discuss sanctioning players who cover their mouth after Vinicius-Prestianni incident

During Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their 2025-26 Champions League knockout playoff, Vinicius Jr. accused Gianluca Prestianni of racism, prompting match referee François Letexier to activate the anti-racism protocol.

However, after several minutes of reviewing the incident, play resumed normally without any disciplinary action taken, as Prestianni covered his mouth with his jersey, making lip-reading impossible. Consequently, there appears to be little evidence to determine who is correct; while Vinicius maintains the Argentine was racist, Prestianni responded decisively, indicating the claim is a lie.

Because of this, Mikael Silvestre, a member of the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel, stated that they will work to find a way to sanction players who verbally abuse others while covering their mouths.

“We are trying to find ways to sanction players who cover their mouths. It is one thing to discuss something tactical with teammates or have a casual discussion, but this was a clear case of animosity between players—especially from one to another. We possibly need to sanction this type of conduct when a hand is placed in front of the mouth or they cover up using their jersey,” Silvestre told Sky Sports.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks covering his mouth towards Vinicius Junior. (Getty Images)

“This type of behavior must be sanctioned. It takes time, because we have to talk with the referees about what they can and cannot do. It is a work in progress, but everybody is aware of the problem,” the former Arsenal and Manchester United player added.

Silvestre takes a shot at Jose Mourinho

The Benfica manager was directly involved in the fallout on the pitch, as the Real Madrid forward approached him specifically to discuss what had occurred. Following the match, Jose Mourinho broke his silence on Vinícius Jr.’s racism allegations with a stern message, noting that he told the Brazilian he should celebrate differently—with his own teammates rather than in front of the opposing fans.

Furthermore, the Portuguese manager suggested that such incidents are a recurring theme for Vinícius Jr. across various stadiums, questioning why the same player is consistently at the center of these controversies.

Mikael Silvestre took aim at Mourinho’s remarks, labeling them unacceptable and reminding the veteran coach that managers must serve as role models within the sport.

“Players must be role models, as must managers. Jose knows this well, especially regarding his comments after the match. You want to protect the club and your players, but not at any price. This type of behavior is unacceptable. José’s comments deviate from the truth, and I believe he was simply trying to find an excuse,” Silvestre said regarding Mourinho.