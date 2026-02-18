Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers will officially play another international game in Mexico City during 2026 season

After a brutal, injury-riddled 2025 season, the 49ers face a new challenge in 2026: an expanded international schedule. A stop in Mexico City has been added.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Brock Purdy quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers did what they could to survive an injury-plagued 2025 season. It was an extraordinary effort that ended with a loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks.

The list of names was extensive and filled with stars. Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Trent Williams were out at various points during the schedule, and that proved impossible to overcome in the postseason.

Now, heading into 2026, a new challenge looms for the 49ers in their quest to win the Super Bowl. In a historic development, the NFL has confirmed another international game for San Francisco, something that could cause significant wear and tear.

How many international games will 49ers play in 2026?

The 49ers will play two international games during the 2026 season. It had already been officially announced that they will face the Rams in Australia, and now the NFL has confirmed that they will also play in Mexico City against an opponent yet to be determined.

When will the 49ers play in Mexico?

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to play in Mexico in November 2026, although the official date will not be known until the NFL releases the schedule in May. They will be the home team at Azteca Stadium.

49ers opponents for 2026 season

The 49ers’ home opponents for the 2026 season are the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Eagles, Raiders, Commanders, Vikings, and Dolphins. With the exception of Los Angeles, all are possible opponents for the game in Mexico City.

The away opponents will be the Arizona Cardinals, Rams (Melbourne), Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons.

Better Collective Logo