When was the last time Team USA won gold medal in Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey?

Team USA last captured the gold medal in men’s hockey at the Winter Olympics in 1980, during the iconic ‘Miracle on Ice’ at the Lake Placid Games. The team, made up mostly of amateur and collegiate players, shocked the world by defeating heavily favored opponents, including the dominant Soviet Union, before going on to claim the gold against Finland. This victory remains one of the most celebrated moments in US sports history.

Since 1980, Team USA has come close on several occasions but has not been able to replicate the magic. The team has earned silver and bronze medals in various Olympic tournaments, showcasing strong talent and competitiveness, yet the elusive gold has remained out of reach for over four decades.

Team USA are playing in the 2026 Winter Olympics with a roster full of NHL stars and promising young talent, aiming to bring the gold back to the United States for the first time in 46 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Team USA win vs Sweden today in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey?

Yes. Team USA won against Sweden in today’s 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey quarterfinal, securing a 2–1 victory in overtime. With the win, the Americans advance to the semifinals, where they will face Slovakia for a chance to compete for a spot in the gold medal game.

What’s next for Team USA hockey team in 2026 Olympics?

Team USA now moves on to the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament to face Slovakia. The other semifinal matchup will feature Canada against Finland, setting the stage for a potential USA–Canada showdown in the gold medal game if both North American teams win their respective matches. It’s important to remember that Sidney Crosby is injured.