Team Canada accused of getting help from referees in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey win vs Czechia after Sidney Crosby injury

Radim Rulik, coach of Czechia, stirred controversy after the quarterfinal loss to Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, raising concerns about officiating during the game. The quote was obtained by TSN after a translation on social media by Rono Analyst.

“The referees really worry me. What they’re allowing against us is unacceptable. After every game, we send them two or three clips where they confirm that the opponent should have been penalized. I don’t understand it. I just don’t get it. I feel like everyone is afraid to call anything against Canada. We were basically playing against six players. I don’t want to make excuses and no one has to agree with me, but the video backs me up. In this respect, it’s not a fair tournament. It was happening to us even against Denmark. The mix of NHL and European referees hasn’t worked. Everyone calls the game differently.”

Rulik’s comments highlight a broader concern about the blend of NHL and European referees, whose differing interpretations of the rules may affect game outcomes. While Canada advanced to the semifinals, Czechia’s coach emphasized the impact of perceived biased officiating, suggesting that refereeing was a crucial factor in the game. In the end, Canada won 4-3 in overtime without Sidney Crosby who left the matchup injured in the second period.

Did the referees help Canada vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey?

Refereeing in the Canada vs Czechia quarterfinal has been a hot topic after the 2026 Winter Olympics matchup, with some claiming bias toward Canada. However, video evidence suggests that mistakes were made on both sides.

Television replays show that Czechia scored its third goal with a man advantage, highlighting that the officials’ calls affected both teams during the intense, high-stakes game.

Radim Rulik emphasized the inconsistencies in his postgame comments: “I watch two NHL games on replay every single day. The play Necas made today, when his stick was touched on the breakaway, is always a penalty in the NHL. But suddenly, not here. I’m really sorry about it. The guys deserved a top-level performance from the referees. They always admit afterward that we were right, but nothing ever changes. We should have had power plays against Canada. But they were afraid Pasta or Necas would score another power-play goal. And if Gudas was penalized, then Doughty should have been too for the hit on Pastrnak.”

What’s next for Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey?

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament. The opponent will be determined by the outcome of the last quarterfinal matchup.

If the Sweden loses against the United States, Canada will face Finland in the semifinals. However, if Sweden pulls off the upset, then the Swedes will become Canada’s next challenger on the road to the gold medal game.