Who is Team USA playing next in 2026 Winter Olympics semifinals after beating Sweden?

Team USA is moving on to the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Regardless of their next result, the American team will play in all six games of the tournament. However, it has no interest in participating on the bronze-medal game. The USA is after gold. Next, it will face another team with the same aspirations.

After defeating No. 8 Sweden in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Team USA will take on No. 3 Slovakia in the semifinals. On the other side of the Winter Olympics hockey bracket, No. 1 Canada will face No. 4 Finland. The tournament’s top four seeds have all reached the final four of the Winter Olympics hockey bracket.

Though it wasn’t without its share of nerves and suspense, there were no upsets in the knockout round, as every higher-seeded team prevailed over its lower-seeded counterpart. In the semifinals, that could all change, though. If it doesn’t, then Canada and Team USA will go head-to-head for gold in the grand final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No. 1 Canada vs No. 4 Finland on Feb. 20 at 10:40 am ET

No. 2 Team USA vs No. 3 Slovakia on Feb. 20 at 3:10 pm ET

Team USA celebrates after Quinn Hughes’ overtime winner

Advertisement

When was the last time Team USA reached Olympics semifinals?

Team USA last reached the semifinals of the Winter Olympics in 2014. Back then, at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the Stars and Stripes fell to Canada by a 1–0 score before being dismantled 5–0 by Finland in the bronze-medal game. In 2018 and 2022, Team USA was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Czechia and Slovakia, respectively, losing both times in shootouts.

Advertisement

see also Who is Team Canada playing next at 2026 Winter Olympics after beating Czechia?

As a result, when the game headed to sudden-death overtime against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team USA knew it had to finish the job during the 10-minute, 3-on-3 period. When a hero was needed, Quinn Hughes rose to the occasion, scoring a brilliant goal to send his country through to the semifinals, where a rematch with Slovakia awaits.

Advertisement

Last medals

While Team USA reached the semis three Olympics ago, it hasn’t returned home with a medal since 2010, when it lost to Canada in the gold-medal game. As Sidney Crosby scored the iconic “Golden Goal,” the Americans were left with silver.

The last time the U.S. struck gold came at the 1980 Winter Olympics. In other words, Team USA hasn’t won Olympic gold since the Miracle on Ice. All in all, Team USA boasts two gold, eight silver, and one bronze medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement