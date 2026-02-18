Sidney Crosby injury sparks fear of worst-case scenario for Team Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

Drama is at an all-time high for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics. As if the back-and-forth showdown against Czechia in the quarterfinals wasn’t enough, Canada is now on the edge of its seat, waiting for an injury update on Sidney Crosby.

In the blink of an eye, Team Canada watched its gold-medal dream flash before its eyes when Crosby got hit awkwardly by Radko Gudas and left the game favoring his right leg. After the injury incident, Gudas sent a clear message to Crosby.

Though a thoughtful gesture from the Czech defenseman, it doesn’t aid the level of concern within Team Canada. According to a former NHL teammate of Crosby on the Pittsburgh Penguins, the worst may be confirmed as Crosby undergoes further examination in Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potential tough break for Canada

“Former Penguin Tyler Kennedy says on 93.7 The Fan he thinks Sidney Crosby suffered an MCL injury vs Czechia,” as reported by Andrew Fillipponi. “He believes Sid will miss the rest of the Olympics. But won’t be out long-term for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby awaits results on his medical exams after injury

Advertisement

Though the report casts a dark cloud of suspense over Team Canada, an official announcement is yet to be released by the team. Until then, whether Crosby is out for the rest of the Winter Olympics or not will remain unanswered.

Advertisement

see also Team Canada accused of getting help from referees in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey win vs Czechia after Sidney Crosby injury

Playing for Crosby

It’s hard to put into words just how much Sidney Crosby means to Team Canada and to hockey in the Great White North in general. Fortunately, actions speak louder than words, and nothing illustrated that better than Canada rallying to defeat Czechia 4–3 after watching what happened to Crosby during Canada’s matchup against Czechia.

Advertisement

As if playing for national pride and international bragging rights weren’t enough, the Canadians were also playing for their injured captain—and that extra motivation drove them to push through and secure the victory.

“The message was to go out there and do it for Sid,” Nick Suzuki, who scored the game-tying goal with minutes left in regulation, admitted. His words echoed the sentiment of Mitch Marner, who netted a stunning solo goal in overtime to send Canada through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bigger than hockey

As Marner revealed Crosby’s message to the team, it became clear that the players in the locker room were skating for something bigger than themselves: Crosby’s Olympic legacy.

Most players on the roster were only kids when Crosby scored the iconic “Golden Goal” at the 2010 Winter Olympics—a moment that likely inspired many of their childhood dreams. At the very least, they owed it to him to keep their gold-medal hopes alive at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

Whether Crosby ultimately returns to the ice remains uncertain, but his teammates made sure to give him that chance. It’s impossible not to wax poetic about sports, and Canada’s journey at these Winter Olympics is yet another powerful example.

Advertisement

SurveyWho is the best player on Team Canada? Who is the best player on Team Canada? already voted 0 people