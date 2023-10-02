The New York Giants will host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Giants are currently struggling with a 1-2 record, and their defensive line is one of the worst in the league, ranking 30th and allowing 32.7 points per game.

The Giants have lost to the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers in their first three games of the season. This game against the Seahawks is their second at home so far in 2023.

If the Giants can improve their defense and get a good game from their offense, they will have a chance to upset the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Who is the Giants’ LB that is 6th in tackle for loss overall?

According to Pro Football Reference, the New York Giants LB that ranks 6th overall in tackle for loss is Micah McFadden with 5 tackles, he is only 23 years old and is one of the young talents on defense.

The Giants need to find a way to generate more pressure on the quarterback and get more stops on third down. They also need to improve their tackling.