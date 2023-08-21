Hard Knocks kicked off its 20th season with the New York Jets. All five episodes were filmed during the 2023 training camp. The second episode recently aired, revealing a few things about Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

This is not the first time the Jets have been featured on the show. They were also featured in 2010. However, this time, no other NFL team volunteered to be on the show, so the NFL had to choose between four teams.

Aaron Rodgers is familiar with the show, having been in the league for a long time. He knew what to expect. Naturally, the Jets drew a lot more attention due to Rodgers’ presence on the roster.

What was revealed about the Wilson-Rodgers relationship on Hard Knocks?

According to an article published on NFL.com by Brendan Walker, Zach Wilson is feeling comfortable being around Aaron Rodgers. He sees the veteran quarterback as another coach.

In Walker’s article, he writes about Wilson and Rodgers: “QB Zach Wilson looks more comfortable with each rep. Rodgers, who naturally blends in on the sideline looking like a coach with his black Jets shirt and headset, is ready to help his backup whenever necessary.”

The first two episodes of Hard Knocks are available on HBO MAX. There are a total of five episodes for the 2023 season. A few episodes will focus on the Jets’ training camp, while the rest will show the team’s complete preparation for the 2023 NFL season.