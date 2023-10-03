The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a flying start in the 2023 NFL season, sitting atop the NFC East with a perfect 4-0 record. Their most recent win was against Washington Commanders 34-31 OT.

The Eagles defensive line is good, they are allowing 22.5 points per game, after four weeks they have allowed only 90 points being 16th of 32 among defensive lines.

The Eagles are still a young team, but they have all the ingredients of a contender. If they can stay healthy, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

Who is the new CB joining the Eagles’ roster?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bradley Roby after a workout today, October 3, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos.

The good news is that Roby is not just any CB, he is one of the players that multiple teams were looking for to add talent to their defensive lines.