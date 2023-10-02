The NFL Week 5 is off to a surprising start, with only two teams remaining undefeated after Week 4. This is a small decline from the previous week, when there were three teams with perfect records.

Both of the undefeated teams play in the NFC. One team is a perennial contender that is looking to get back to the Super Bowl. The other team is a young and up-and-coming team that is making a lot of noise this season.

The Miami Dolphins were one of the three teams with a 3-0 record in Week 4. However, they were brought back down to earth in Week 4 with a 20-48 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This was a disappointing loss for the Dolphins, but it is still too early to write them off.

Who are the two undefeated teams entering Week 5?

According to NFL stats and Pro Football Reference, the two teams that enter Week 5 without losses are Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles with 4-0 and Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers with 4-0.

Upcoming games for undefeated Week 5 teams:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams – 4:05 PM (ET) – SoFi Stadium

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM (ET) – Levi’s Stadium

The outlook for the undefeated teams is good. Both teams have talented rosters and are well-coached. However, it is important to note that there is still a lot of football left to be played.

Why is so hard to keep a winning streak in the NFL?

The parity in the NFL is what makes it so exciting. There are no longer any easy wins. Even the best teams in the league are vulnerable to losing on any given day. This parity is good for the fans and for the league. It makes for a more exciting and unpredictable season. It also means that any team has a chance to make the playoffs.