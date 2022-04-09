NFL is in mourning: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died in a car accident at the age of 24. Find out here the details of this tragic news.

This Saturday, April 9, 2022, the NFL receives tragic news, nothing less than the death of the Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback and former standout Ohio State player, Dwayne Haskins. Here we will tell you the details that are known so far about the tragic accident and death of the young Steelers quarterback.

The morning of this April 9, 2022 will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most tragic in the history of the NFL. The information of the Steelers quarterback's death was known through ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, who confirmed the terrible news through Dwayne Haskins' agent, Cedric Saunders.

Haskins has been with the Steelers since the 2021 season and with Ben Roethlisberger retiring, he would surely be in consideration for the new quarterback. Haskins excelled in college football at Ohio State, and in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft he was selected by the Washington Commanders.

What was the cause of death?

Details of what happened are not yet known, but it is known that it was a car accident in South Florida, where Dwayne Haskins was presumably invited by Mitch Trubisky who had organized a meeting with his new teammates at his home to exercise and meet. In the next few hours, more details of what happened will surely be known.

