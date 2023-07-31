The Indianapolis Colts are in a tough spot after another running back was injured, and this injury is much worse than the one that sidelined Jonathan Taylor and may prevent him to start the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

With two running backs off the active roster, the Colts only have three running backs available for the 2023 preseason and regular season beginning in September.

Running backs are key pieces to every franchise, and the Colts need their top running backs available to complete plays that will depend on one or two yards, especially with very inexperienced quarterbacks like Gardner Minshew.

Who is the Colts running back who broke his arm in practice?

According to a report by Mike Garafolo and sources, the running back who suffered a broken arm was Zack Moss during practice on July 31. He is expected to be back in action within six weeks. Zack Moss is an experienced running back, having played for the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2022 before joining the Colts.

For now, the Colts have only three running backs available: Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, and Jake Funk. The Colts will need to find a way to fill the void at running back in the short term. They could sign a free agent, or they could promote someone from the practice squad. It will be interesting to see how the Colts address this situation.