NFL insider reveals Steelers draft may have been built with Aaron Rodgers in mind

Aaron Rodgers appears to be the focal point of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest roster moves, as analysts suggest the team’s recent draft strategy was tailored specifically to his preferences. The organization prioritized physical blockers and reliable targets, fueling rumors that they are doing everything possible to convince the veteran quarterback to lead the offense in 2026.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the correlation between the team’s picks and the quarterback’s needs is hard to ignore. Pelissero noted, “Everything the Steelers did in the draft may not have been designed for Aaron Rodgers, but certainly if you were saying ‘What might Aaron Rodgers want?’ A tackle, a guard who’s a barroom brawler, and a big slot receiver.”

The insider further elaborated that the team’s new identity seems to align perfectly with what the future Hall of Famer values in a supporting cast. “Those are three things that Aaron Rodgers likes. Everything seems to have been built in that direction,” Pelissero shared on X, before concluding that “Aaron’s got to make the final call.”

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The 2026 Steelers draft class fits the Rodgers mold

If Rodgers returns for the 2026 season, he will benefit from a rebuilt offensive line featuring first-round tackle Max Iheanachor and “barroom brawler” guard Gennings Dunker. These additions are designed to provide the elite protection Rodgers requires, while allowing young prospects like quarterback Drew Allar to develop under the veteran’s legendary mentorship.

The Steelers also added explosive weapons like wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round and the versatile Kaden Wetjen in the fourth. Bernard, who showcased elite playmaking ability in college, provides the “big slot” presence Pelissero mentioned, while Wetjen brings the speed necessary to stretch defenses and create space for the running game.

Rounding out the offensive haul are Riley Nowakowski at fullback and the multi-talented Eli Heidenreich, who can impact both the passing and rushing attacks. With these pieces in place, the Steelers have successfully built an environment where Rodgers can thrive, potentially turning this rookie class into immediate contributors in a championship pursuit.