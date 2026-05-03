John Rhys Plumlee moves to UFL after being cut by Steelers

John Rhys Plumlee is looking to reignite his professional career in the UFL after recently being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. While his time in the NFL saw him bouncing between different offensive roles, the versatile athlete is officially returning to his roots as a quarterback to lead a new franchise.

The UFL officially announced the signing on X, confirming that the Houston Gamblers have added Plumlee to their roster for the season. This move represents a significant fresh start for the signal-caller, as the spring league provides a high-visibility platform for him to showcase his passing and rushing abilities.

Finding a permanent home in the NFL has been a difficult journey for Plumlee, who has struggled to secure a stable roster spot despite his elite athleticism. His release from the Steelers’ roster is yet another signal of the team’s shifting depth chart, a trend of uncertainty that could even extend to veterans like Aaron Rodgers in 2026.

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The Steelers become the latest team to move on from Plumlee

Plumlee’s transaction history highlights a rollercoaster path, including multiple stints on the Steelers’ practice squad where he was primarily utilized as a wide receiver. Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, he saw early opportunities with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a quarterback and had a brief tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

During his collegiate years at Ole Miss and UCF, Plumlee proved to be a dual-threat sensation, amassing over 5,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards throughout his career. He famously set the Ole Miss freshman rushing record with 1,023 yards, a testament to the explosive playmaking ability he now brings to the Gamblers.

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By transitioning back to quarterback in the UFL, Plumlee hopes to prove that his true value lies under center rather than as a gadget player or receiver. If he can replicate his college production in Houston, he may find himself back on the NFL radar before the next fall training camps begin.