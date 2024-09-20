Trending topics:
NFL

Seahawks DK Metcalf issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL

It’s a bold message to all teams and defensive lines—DK Metcalf spoke confidently about the weapons the Seattle Seahawks have for the 2024 NFL season.

DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-23 at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
© Getty ImagesDK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-23 at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

By Richard Tovar

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the 2023 NFL season with two victories, beating the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. One key player contributing to those wins is DK Metcalf, who recently sent a warning to teams around the league about the offensive weapons his team has ready for the coming weeks.

One of the things DK Metcalf pointed out to NFL teams is that the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive stars are poised to elevate their play even further. He also reminded everyone that some key players, like tight end Noah Fant, are still dealing with injuries.

“Cause you got Lock, me, Jax, and you still haven’t seen Noah,” Metcalf said. “You saw Ken Week 1. Zach Charbonnet still has to break out. So, I think it’s just a ticking time bomb for all of our stars on offense to hit their stride.”

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, Metcalf has only scored one touchdown. However, he significantly improved in Week 2, racking up 129 receiving yards, more than 100 yards better than his season opener against the Broncos.

DK Metcalf, wide receiver of the Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf, wide receiver of the Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

Metcalf’s Additional Warning for the NFL

Beyond mentioning the offensive line and injured players set to make an impact, Metcalf also addressed the Seahawks’ quarterback, Geno Smith, demanding that people stop calling him “underrated.”

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

see also

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

“He’s not underrated by any means. He’s an NFL quarterback, just like 31 other NFL quarterbacks. I don’t think the ‘underrated’ label should be used anymore. He’s very successful at what he does. He’s a great leader at quarterback and great at what he does at the quarterback position,” Metcalf said.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets
NFL

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

Jake Paul says Mike Tyson wasn’t his initial choice for a fight
Boxing

Jake Paul says Mike Tyson wasn’t his initial choice for a fight

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind rejecting Robert Saleh’s hug
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind rejecting Robert Saleh’s hug

Dak Prescott responds to Tom Brady's criticism with a clear message
NFL

Dak Prescott responds to Tom Brady's criticism with a clear message

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo