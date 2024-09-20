Seahawks DK Metcalf issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL

It’s a bold message to all teams and defensive lines—DK Metcalf spoke confidently about the weapons the Seattle Seahawks have for the 2024 NFL season.

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the 2023 NFL season with two victories, beating the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. One key player contributing to those wins is DK Metcalf, who recently sent a warning to teams around the league about the offensive weapons his team has ready for the coming weeks.

One of the things DK Metcalf pointed out to NFL teams is that the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive stars are poised to elevate their play even further. He also reminded everyone that some key players, like tight end Noah Fant, are still dealing with injuries.

“Cause you got Lock, me, Jax, and you still haven’t seen Noah,” Metcalf said. “You saw Ken Week 1. Zach Charbonnet still has to break out. So, I think it’s just a ticking time bomb for all of our stars on offense to hit their stride.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, Metcalf has only scored one touchdown. However, he significantly improved in Week 2, racking up 129 receiving yards, more than 100 yards better than his season opener against the Broncos.

DK Metcalf, wide receiver of the Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

Metcalf’s Additional Warning for the NFL

Beyond mentioning the offensive line and injured players set to make an impact, Metcalf also addressed the Seahawks’ quarterback, Geno Smith, demanding that people stop calling him “underrated.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

“He’s not underrated by any means. He’s an NFL quarterback, just like 31 other NFL quarterbacks. I don’t think the ‘underrated’ label should be used anymore. He’s very successful at what he does. He’s a great leader at quarterback and great at what he does at the quarterback position,” Metcalf said.