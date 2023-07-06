Most NFL fans will often talk about Bill Belichick when talking about the greatest coach in history. His résumé speaks for itself, and he did turn the New England Patriots into one of the most dominant dynasties ever.

Still, some debate whether Belichick was just a byproduct of Tom Brady’s greatness, especially after watching him struggle to win since his legendary QB left Foxboro.

Whatever the case, former NFL superstar Michael Vick still doesn’t think Belichick should be considered the GOAT coach. Instead, he gives that distinction to Kansas City Chiefs‘ veteran Andy Reid.

Michael Vick Says Andy Reid Is The Greatest Coach Ever

“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games [and] every year [the Chiefs were] in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said on the It Needed To Be Said podcast.

“He might be the greatest coach of all time,” Vick added. “You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady and that whole dynamic. But Coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death, like for real literally I’d do anything for him.”

Reid has obviously done more than enough merits to at least be a part of the conversation. He might not have as much silverware as Belichick — for now — but when it comes to offensive masterminds, he might as well be second to none.