Bill Belichick is considered as one of the greatest coaches of all-time, if not the best by some fans. However, an NFL legend thinks the New England Patriots‘ member falls short of this status due to a very important reason.

23 years ago, the New England Patriots made a franchise-altering decision. The AFC East team signed Bill Belichick as their head coach, and he has since proven himself to the squad by winning six Super Bowls.

Belichick holds the record for the most Vince Lombardi trophies as a head coach with six, followed by Chuck Noll (4), and Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs (3). However, an NFL living legend believes he is not the greatest of all-time and has a compelling reason to support this claim.

Michael Vick thinks Andy Reid is the best coach of all-time over Bill Belichick

Belichick’s success is undeniable. The 71-year-old is considered as one of the greatest coaches of all-time thanks to his six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but not everyone thinks the same.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is among those who share this sentiment. He considers Andy Reid to be the best coach the league has ever seen, and there is a particular name behind this belief: Tom Brady.

“He [Andy Reid] might be the greatest coach of all time. You don’t have to win (as many) championships to be considered,” Vick said during an interview with Tyreek Hill on the “It Needed To Be Said” podcast. “You know, I understand Belichick and Brady and that whole dynamic. But coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he’s doing it in KC.”

Reid, who previously coached Michael Vick during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles, had also won a Super Bowl as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers in 1997. Presently, he continues to achieve remarkable success with the Chiefs, building one of the most formidable rosters in recent history.

As for Belichick, his career without Tom Brady has not been very successful. Over a decade without the legendary quarterback, the head coach has amassed a losing record of 79-88, statistics that support Vick’s claim.