Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have had a great relationship, but things have not really worked recently. The head coach talked about the team’s financial situation, and now the New England Patriots owner has responded with a very strong messahe.

New England has been the most successful NFL franchise this century, and it’s mostly thanks to Bill Belichick. The coach has been able to build very competitive rosters through these 23 years, and with a very descreet budget.

However, Belichick thinks it is time to spend more money. The Patriots coach talked about the financial situation of the team, and now Robert Kraft has responded to his comments with a very bold message for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Robert Kraft responds to Belichick’s criticism of the team’s finances

The New England Patriots might be having a lot of internal problems. Last season, it was revealed that Robert Kraft had a discussion with Bill Belichick over Mac Jones’ trade rumors, and now more problems have arrived to Boston.

“Our spending in 2020, our spending in 2021, and our spending in 2022 — the aggregate of that — was we were 27th in the league in cash spending,“ Belichick said at the time, via Boston.com. “Couple years we’re low, one year was high, but over a three-year period, we are one of the lowest spending teams in the league.”

These comments didn’t make Kraft happy at all. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard revealed a conversation with the team’s owner about this situation, and he sent a strong message to Belichick.

“So I asked Robert about Bill Belichick’s comments, about how they’re one of the lowest cash-spending teams in the league,” Bedard said on NBC Sports Boston’s Early Edition. “And a lot of fans took that as a little bit of a shot at ownership, that the Krafts aren’t willing to spend for this team. And I asked Robert about that, and I just want to quote him accurately. He says, ‘He [Belichick] has never come to me and not gotten everything he wanted from a cash-spending perspective. We have never set limits.’ And he further went on to say, ‘Money spending will never be the issue, I promise you, or I’ll sell the team.’ So that’s pretty definitive.“