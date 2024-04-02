The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. Josh Dobbs recently joined the NFC West team, and now he has sent a strong message to Brock Purdy on the competition for the starting job.

The San Francisco 49ers have consistently showcased their prowess in recent years. However, their ultimate goal of clinching the Super Bowl title remains elusive despite their impressive performance.

The team’s front office has worked really hard to bolster the entire roster, not just the starting lineup. With the addition of a new quarterback, they aim to increase competition and ensure Brock Purdy doesn’t grow complacent in his pursuit of the starting job.

Josh Dobbs gets real on why he signed with the 49ers this offseason

The 49ers are once again strong contenders for the Vince Lombardi trophy. Despite coming close to victory in this year’s Super Bowl, the NFC West squad fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, dampening their hopes of clinching the championship.

For this reason, the team’s front office has made offseason changes aimed at building a stronger roster, particularly focusing on enhancing the offense. Brock Purdy, their rising star, is seen as pivotal in leading them to success.

However, the club knows that Purdy must have a decent backup to support him. They lost Sam Darnold this offseason, but quickly found his replacement and signed Josh Dobbs in the free agency.

Dobbs has delivered outstanding performances in recent seasons with both the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. However, he acknowledges the slim chances of securing a starting position with Purdy ahead of him.

“At the end of the day, he wins football games and he plays efficient football,” Dobbs said about Purdy. “That’s all you can ask for. So that’s what I’m most excited about, just being able to obviously provide my perspective on what I’ve learned throughout the league and be able to assume whatever role that looks like this upcoming year. But to be around that and that coaching and that type of player and that type of room and that consistency, I think it’d be really good for me, and I’m excited to see what I’ll be able to add and help the team with for this upcoming year.”

Will Brock Purdy sign a contract extension with the 49ers?

In 2022, Brock Purdy signed a 4-year, $3.7 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has enjoyed an exceptional career, leading fans to advocate for a well-deserved contract extension.

Nevertheless, Purdy msut wait until 2025 to ask for an extension. It is reported that the 49ers are interested in offering him one, but it will all depend on his performance this season.