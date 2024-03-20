Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the best players of the San Francisco 49ers lately. However, there have been ungoing rumors about his possible trade, and now he has sent a clear message to the Pittsburgh Steelers that has shocked everyone.

This offseason has been very shocking for all NFL fans. Several players have decided to end their relationship with their teams and seek for a better opportunity somewhere else.

One of those players could be Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers are reportedly interested in hearing trade offers for him, and the star wide receiver might be ready to try his luck with a new club.

Brandon Aiyuk sends message to Steelers’ Mike Tomlin amid trade rumors

Brandon Aiyuk proved to be a valuable asset for Brock Purdy last year. Despite being the WR2 on the 49ers’ depth chart, he exceeded expectations and emerged as one of the top wideouts in the league.

Even though he had Deebo Samuel as WR1, Aiyuk quickly became Purdy’s primary receiver. Nevertheless, their good partnership might come to an end soon.

After the 2023 NFL season, rumors swirled that the 49ers might part ways with Aiyuk. The wide receiver desires to be the primary weapon, but with Deebo Samuel on the roster, that prospect seems unlikely.

Now, Aiyuk has fueled those rumors on social media. On X, the wideout sent a message to Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Coach Tomlin, they saying we twins. What you think?” he posted.

In recent days, fans have drawn similarities between Aiyuk and Tomlin. However, there have also been ungoing rumors that the Steelers are working on a deal to acquire the wide receiver via trade with the 49ers.

What are the 49ers asking for Brandon Aiyuk?

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers could ask for a 1st round pick in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk. However, NFL analysts don’t think that they will be able to get that for a wideout that has averaged less than 1,000 yards per season.