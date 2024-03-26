Brandon Aiyuk is arguably one of the best wide receivers in the league currently. The San Francisco 49ers are aware of his talent, and they have now addressed any speculation about trading him this offseason.

For many analysts, the 49ers boast the best roster in the entire NFL. The team’s front office has successfully assembled a group of highly talented players, crafting an offense that appears formidable and intimidating for any rival.

One of their top players currently is Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver had an amazing 2023 season, which is why some fans are wondering if they’ll be able to retain him for the upcoming campaign.

GM John Lynch gets real on the possibility of trading Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk joined the 49ers in 2020 as the 25th overall pick. There were high expectations placed on him, and he definitely has been able to live up to them as of today.

Last year marked Aiyuk’s breakout season. The former Arizona State player amassed an impressive stat line of 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Many fans believe he is poised to assume the WR1 role for the 49ers in the near future.

By the end of the 2023 season, it was rumored that Aiyuk wanted to leave the 49ers. He wants a lucrative contract extension from San Francisco, and the team has now addressed the matter.

GM John Lych talked about Brandon Aiyuk’s future. He was questioned about the possibility of a trade, but he denied all those rumors. “I promise you nothing’s going on there,” Lynch said on the wideout’s possible exit.

Which teams could be interested in Brandon Aiyuk?

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are following Brandon Aiyuk’s situation very closely. They need a top-tier wideout, and they might be ready to trade for the 49ers player.